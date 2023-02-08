FLORENCE — Patsy Marlene Cossey Benson, 70, of Florence, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023. Visitation will be Thursday, February 9, 2023 from 1 until 2 p.m. at Bumpus Creek Freewill Baptist Church with Larry Burbank officiating. A graveside service will be held at Bumpus Creek Cemetery beginning at 2:15 p.m.

