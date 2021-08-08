FLORENCE — Patsy Jo Canfield, 66, of Florence, passed away Friday, August 6, 2021. Visitation will be Monday, August 9, from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Brent Colley officiating. Burial will be in Central Heights Community Cemetery.
Patsy was a native of Florence and was a retired receptionist with Florence Ophthalmology. She was a loving and devoted mother and “Nana” who adored her grandchildren. Patsy was preceded in death by her husband, Ricky L. Canfield; parents, William Edward “Bud” and Etta Ludell May; and several siblings.
She is survived by her daughter, Jenny Canfield Parrish (Todd); grandsons, Brennan and Brycen Parrish; brother, Ralph May; sisters, Brenda Hogue and Hazel Melton; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Wesley Hogue, Jamie Bates, Derrick Ezekiel, Ty Thompson, Mike Hill, and Ricky Wayne Hill.
The family expresses special thanks to Good Samaritan Hospice and to Beth Sutton at Clearview Cancer Center.
