BELMONT, MISSISSIPPI — Patsy Ann Coats, 68, died Thursday, February 9, 2023. Funeral services was Saturday, February 11, 2023, at 1 p.m,.at Golden Central Baptist Church. Burial will be in Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, February 11,2023, from 11 a.m. -1 at Golden Central Baptist Church. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements.

