BELMONT, MISSISSIPPI — Patsy Davis Clement, 76, died April 21, 2021. Funeral will be 2 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church, Belmont, with visitation from 12 to 2 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Belmont City Cemetery.

