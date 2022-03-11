LEXINGTON — Patsy Dianne Vandiver, 73, of Lexington passed away on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.
Visitation will be Sunday, March 13, 2022, from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. at Nebo Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Lexington, AL. Funeral service will immediately follow with Brother Terry Herston and Brother Terry Sanderson officiating. Burial will be in the adjoining cemetery.
She was a member of Nebo Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Dianne was born December 17, 1948, in Lauderdale County, AL to Albert “Sam” and Thetus Marie McCain.
She was preceded in death by her parents; father and mother-in-law, Enoch and Willie Mae Vandiver, sister, Frances Landers; and her brothers-in-law.
Dianne is survived by her husband, William Vandiver; sons, Michael Vandiver (Christa) and Jason Vandiver (Amy); sister, Cathy Knipe; brother, Greg McCain (Cheri); her grandchildren who she loved dearly, Whitney, Patrick, Jenna, Sarah, Abby and Tyler; numerous sister and brothers-in-law; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
