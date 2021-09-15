MUSCLE SHOALS — Patsy Gail Green, 71, of Muscle Shoals, AL died Monday, September 13, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday, September 16, 2021 from 12-2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Dr. Fred Karthaus will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
She was a member of Nitrate City Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Huey Smith and Catherine Smith; brothers, Tommy Smith, Ronny Smith, and Michael Smith; and sister-in-law, Peggy Smith.
She is survived by her husband, David Green; sons, Chris Green and Jeremy Green; daughter, Jennifer Watson and fiancé Garey Mitchell; stepson, David Baskins; brothers, Roy Ray Stanley (Shelly), Jerry “Jabbo” Smith, James Ray “Gus” Smith, and Herschell (Jodi) Smith; sisters, Wanda Smith and Martha Smith; grandchildren, Justin Watson, Stephanie (Phillip) Thomas, Zac Green, Zoie Green, and Addison Pace; great-grandchildren, Cheyenne Watson, Russell Thomas, and Carter Shaw.
Pallbearers will be Justin Watson, Nick Pitts, Arod Cummings, Josh Jones, Mark Kimbrough and Brendan Bordan. Honorary pallbearers will be Zac Green, Brandon Smith and Jason Smith.
You can sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com.
