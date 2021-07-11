RUSSELLVILLE — On Friday, July 9th, 2021, Patsy Maxine Hunt Davis, age 74, went to be with our Lord. She is survived by her son, Bradley Davis (Amanda); grandsons, Baker and James Bo, and granddaughter Bailey; sister-in-law, Pattie Hunt; nephew, Jesse; nieces, Toni and Teela; eight great nieces and nephews; special daughter-in-law, Jackie Haper; aunt, Phyllis Peppers; and longtime prayer partner, Nell Vaughn.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Jimmie Hunt; and her brother, Melton (Bubba) Hunt.
Patsy was a 1965 graduate of Sheffield High School followed by service in the Army. She retired from Occidental Chemical in 2001 after 20 years.
She was a believer and servant of our Lord Jesus Christ and a member of the Nazarene Church. In lieu of flowers, Patsy requested contributions be made to Mt. Zion Church of the Nazarene, 638 Co. Hwy 10, Blountsville, AL 35031.
Visitation will begin Monday, July 12, 2021 at Colbert Memorial Chapel at 10 a.m. with Bro. Tom Martin officiating the service in the chapel at 11 a.m. Burial will be in the Veteran’s section of Colbert Memorial Gardens.
