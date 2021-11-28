LAWRENCEBURG, TN — Patsy Ann Hardiman, 62, died November 27, 2021. Visitation will be held Monday, November 29, 2021, from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m., at Loretto Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., at the funeral home, with burial in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. She was a caregiver.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.