SHEFFIELD — Patsy Hosea Droke, 82, of Sheffield, AL passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020. There will be a service at Launch Point Church today, June 5, 2020 at 1 p.m. Brother Brett Pittman and Brother James Taylor will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. She was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Daisy Hosea; husband, Bobby Droke; daughter, Pam Droke Spears; sister, Frankie Jerrolds; and brother, Ancil Hosea.
She is survived by her daughter, Pennie Flanagan (Bob); son, Phillip Worley (Darlene); grandchildren, Misty Lesley (Rich), Dustin Spears, Britney Holland (Jon), Whitney Nichols, Carri Cook (Matt), Melissa Worley, Michelle Brizendine (Kenny), Adriane Copas (Matthew); six great- grandchildren, and as well as her nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Durant Fredrick, Dustin Spears, Rich Lesley, Codi Martin, Jon Holland and Bubba Cole.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Muscular Dystrophy Association at 700 Century Park South #225 Birmingham, AL 35226.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
Commented