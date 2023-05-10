IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Patsy Jane Allred, 76, died May 7, 2023. Funeal will be today at 2 p.m. at New Prospect Baptist Church with Cutshall Funeral Home directing. Interment will follow in New Prospect Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the church. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com

