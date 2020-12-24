HATTON — Patsy Kirby McMillan, 68, died December 22, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery. Patsy is survived by her husband of 50 years, Donnie Ray McMillan.

