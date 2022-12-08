MOUNT HOPE — Patsy Lee Terry, 53, died December 5, 2022. Visitation will be today from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 1:30 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Masterson Cemetery. She is survived by her husband of 23 years, Cricket Terry. Visit www.bradfordlawrencefh.com to leave online condolences and order flowers.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.