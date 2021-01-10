SHEFFIELD — Patsy Lou Hackworth Richardson, 86, Sheffield, passed away on Thursday, January 7, 2021. Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, there will be a private service for the family with Ed White officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
Patsy was a member of Valdosta Church of Christ and worked as a registered nurse for 52 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Pearl Hackworth; husband, Bill Richardson; daughter, Laurie Holland; and son-in-law, Randal Holland.
Patsy is survived by her daughter, Lisa Stanford (Stan); grandchildren, Ashley Horton Williams (Roger) and Shelby Stanford Logue (Will); and great-grandsons, Brandon and Justin Williams.
The family would like to thank caregivers, Pearl, Regina, and Karen; and Carl and the staff at Kindred Hospice for taking such good and loving care of Patsy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
