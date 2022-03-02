FLORENCE — Patsy Mae Dowdy White, 78, Florence, went to her Heavenly home on Monday, February 28, 2022. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 4 from 4:00 - 5:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with David Conley officiating.
Patsy was a native of Colbert County and was retired from the Muscle Shoals School Board. She was a member of the Baptist faith. Patsy loved fishing and Alabama football, but her greatest love was spending time with her grandsons. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Elvie Mae Dowdy; son, Anthony White; and brother, Cecil Edward Dowdy, Jr.
Patsy is survived by her sisters, Sharron Dowdy Sparks (Anthony) and Mitzi Dowdy; daughter-in-law, Beverly Stamps White; and grandsons, Jess and Jake White.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
