TUSCUMBIA — Patsy Marie Aday George, 72 of Tuscumbia, died Friday, October 23, 2020. Visitation will be Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 2-3 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home in Tuscumbia, with the funeral service following at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Colbert Memorial Gardens. George Henley will officiate the service.
Patsy was a native of Nitrate City and a resident of Tuscumbia most of her life. She enjoyed camping with her husband.
She is preceded in death by her father, George Aday and one niece.
Patsy is survived by her husband of 54 years, Billy W. George; children, Susan James (Keith) and Michael George (Robin); mother, Opal Aday; sisters, Sandra Aday, Anita Scott (David), and Janice Pace (Danny); grandchildren, Ashley James, Meagan George (Nick Gaddy), Brian James (Shauna), and Heather James; and eight great grandchildren.
Pallbearers are Brian James, Joshua Scott, Jeremy Scott, David Scott, Tyler George, and David Smith.
