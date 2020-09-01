DECATUR — Patsy Marie Peden, 70, died August 27, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. at Grace Christian Baptist Church, Greenhill. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with burial in Union Grove Cemetery, Greenhill. She was an Angel in Disguise. Obituary can be viewed at bessemerbrownfh.com

