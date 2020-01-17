MUSCLE SHOALS — Patsy Faye Wood Phillips was born on April 30, 1941 and passed on January 15, 2020. Her visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee. Her funeral will be Saturday, January 18, in the funeral home chapel at 11:00 a.m. with Richard Parker officiating. Burial will be in Barton Cemetery.
Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, Finnis Wood and Viola Worsham; stepfather, Red Worsham; her daughter, Kristy Phillips; seven sisters and two brothers.
Patsy is survived by her husband, G.W.; son, Gary; daughters, Cathy, Sheron, Renee and Barbara (Kerry); 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson; brother, Jack Wood; and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Buddy, Eric, Adam, Rusty, Jacob and Charlie.
