FLORENCE — Patsy Rae Townsend, 72, died February 17, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Pisgah First United Methodist Church Cemetery of Florence. The time of the service has been changed due to the current weather situation. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.

