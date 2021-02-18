FLORENCE
Patsy Rea Townsend, age 72, of Florence, passed away February 17, 2021. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 19, from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Pisgah First United Methodist Church Cemetery of Florence.
Patsy was preceded in death by her daughter, Stephanie Cox; mother, Flora Townsend; sister, Peggy Townsend; and nephew, Wendell Harris.
Survivors include her son, Terry Cox; grandchildren, Kirsten Dussor (Alan), Savannah Ogletree, Colton Ceigler, and Bradley Cox; great-grandchildren, Conner Dussor, Maddox Dussor, and Noah Marks; sister, Joann Dawson; brother, Billy Townsend (Linda); nieces and nephews, Lashawn Tuttle, Amanda Chapman, Lisa Harris, Susie Harris, Jennifer Conner, Tommy Pierce.
She was retired from TVA. Patsy centered her life around caring for her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com
