RUSSELLVILLE
Patsy Ruth Freeman King, age 78, of Russellville, passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at her residence.
Patsy was a member of Siloam Missionary Baptist Church. She was a wonderful wife and mother and will be missed by all who knew her.
The visitation will be noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Spry Memorial Chapel with the funeral following at 2 p.m. in the adjourning chapel. Officiating at the service will be Brother Jeff Fleming and Brother Jacob Fleming. Burial will be in Ramsey Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dawson and Alice Freeman; siblings, Gene Freeman (Geraldine), Jeanette Jackson (Roy) and Charles “Shorty” Freeman (Dot).
She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 57 years, Billy Reese King; children, Sandy Berry (husband, Todd), Brannon King; and several nieces and nephews.
The pallbearers will be Jerry Freeman, Jason Freeman, Donald Freeman, David Hulsey, Mike Vaughn and Mike Akins. The honorary pallbearers will be the Deacons of Siloam Missionary Baptist Church; Kenneth Clement, Bert Reynolds, Mitchell Reynolds, Wendell Saint, Billy Stidham; and special friends, Brent Wilson and Mac Jackson.
The family would like to offer a sincere thanks to Helen Keller Hospital, Terrace Manor Rehab, Kevin Brewer, and the staff of Alacare Hospice.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
