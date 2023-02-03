LAGRANGE PARK — Patsy Ruth Wilson, 86, formerly of Haleyville, died January 29, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. Funeral will follow at 12 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Corinth Heights Cemetery.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you