FLORENCE — Patsy Faye Stembridge, age 74, of Florence, passed away July 11, 2022. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 15, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home in Florence. A celebration of her life will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with David Mathis officiating.
Pat was preceded in death by her son, Billy Wayne “Willie” Stembridge, Jr.; grandson, Cameron Lake; and parents, Dillard and Mary Jo Steakley.
Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Bill Stembridge; son, Brent Stembridge (fianceé, Deonna); grandchildren, Zach Stembridge and Abbie Stembridge; and great-grandchildren, Rylan Stembridge and Addilyn Stembridge; also her special pup, Madden.
Pat “Ammy” was a loving and caring wife, mother, and grandmother who will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
