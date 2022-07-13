FLORENCE — Patsy Faye Stembridge, 74, died July 11, 2022. A celebration of her life will be scheduled soon with Williams Funeral Home directing. She was the wife of Billy Stembridge. Memorials may be made to Gideons International. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com

