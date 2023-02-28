LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Pattie Jones, 65, died February 25, 2023. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with burial in OK Cemetery.

