LEIGHTON

Pattie Mae King, 91, died November 30, 2020. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Galilee Cemetery, Leighton. Public viewing will be today. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.