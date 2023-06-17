F.6.17.23 Patty Baskins.jpg

FLORENCE — Patty Ann Norwood Baskins, 59, of Florence, passed away Thursday, June 15, 2023, after an extended illness. She was born on October 28, 1963. Visitation will be Sunday, June 18, 2023, from noon until 2:00 pm at Morrison Funeral Home , Central Heights. The funeral will begin immediately after with Jim Murphy officiating. Interment will be at Rhodesville cemetery.

