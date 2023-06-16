FLORENCE — Patty Ann Norwood Baskins, 59, died June 15, 2023. Visitation will be Sunday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights, funeral will immediately follow. Burial will be in Rhodesville Cemetery. Please visit www.morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences.

