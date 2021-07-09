ROGERSVILLE — Patty G. Davis Wininger, 72, of Rogersville, passed away July 6, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Florence, AL on September 4, 1948. She was a graduate of Coffee High School, Florence, AL and Southern New Hampshire - in class- Bachelor Degree and Masters Degree in Accounting - Sumacunlaude and was a non-active member of the Rogersville United Methodist Church.
Patty worked at Bremerton Ship Yard, Civil Service, in Bremerton, WA, RCA Service Co in Andros Island, Bahamas, Civil Service at US Navy Roosevelt Roads Navy Base in Puerto Rico and online instructor for SNHU - accounting in Toonersville, AL. She retired from Federal Civil Service, Department of Defense upon moving back to Lauderdale County. Her hobbies include cooking, card making, scrapbook making, traveling and reading. She lived many places; Anaheim, CA, Coco Beach, FL, Charleston, SC, Silverdale, WA, Bremerton, WA, Andros Island, Bahamas, Fajardo, Puerto Rico and Toonersville, AL.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dalton and Ethel Davis. She is survived by her husband, Tim Wininger; brother, Dennis Davis; and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a service planned at a later date.
Rogersville Funeral Home is assisting the Wininger family. Please visit rogersvillefh.com to share with the family.
Commented