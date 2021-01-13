LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Patty LaRue Campbell, 78, died January 11, 2021. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Mimosa Cemetery with Neal Funeral Home directing. She was of the Church of Christ faith.

