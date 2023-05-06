CHEROKEE — Paul A. Chambers, 75, beloved son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and uncle of Cherokee, Alabama, passed away peacefully at his home on May 4, 2023. He enjoyed carpentry and gardening and was a member of the Laborers International Local #366 for 46 years. He was also a proud member of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Tishomingo, Mississippi.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ethel Chambers; father, Orville Canida; sister, Velma Burcham; and brother, Yuell Canida.
He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Linda; children, Tara Warpup (Mitchell), Buck Chambers (Brandy); and honorary children, Lori Jett, and Sabrina Pounders; grandchildren, Jessica Davis (Will) and Hannah Chambers; great-grandchildren, Chloe Hargett, Luke Hargett, Sophia Jaquette, and Alexandra Davis; nieces and nephews, Raymond Burcham, Jr. (Lanette), Tommy Burcham (Kim), Curtis Canida (Carolyn), and Quinton Canida; and great-nieces and nephews, Benji Burcham, Whitney Grenada (Kaleb), and Alex Burcham (Jasmine), and a host of extended family.
The visitation will be Sunday, May 7 from 1:00 to 2:00 with the funeral at 2:00 in the chapel at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee. Brother John Bray will be officiating. Burial will follow in Harris Chapel Cemetery, Cherokee.
Pallbearers will be Mitchell Warpup, Will Davis, Benji Burcham, Raymond Burcham, Jr., Tommy Burcham, Kaleb Grenada, Jimmy Crosswhite, and Barry Morris. Honorary pallbearers will be Danny Reid and Larry Rickard.
A special thank you to Dr. Joshua Vacik, Dr. Joseph Brasco, and Hospice of North Alabama.
