CHEROKEE — Paul A. Chambers, 75, beloved son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and uncle of Cherokee, Alabama, passed away peacefully at his home on May 4, 2023. He enjoyed carpentry and gardening and was a member of the Laborers International Local #366 for 46 years. He was also a proud member of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Tishomingo, Mississippi.

