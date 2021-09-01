TUSCUMBIA — Paul A. Willingham, 56, died August 31, 2021. Visitation is 6-9 p.m. Thursday at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Funeral is 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home chapel. Burial is in Guy Cemetery. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.