KILLEN — Paul Wayne Abernathy, age 82, of Killen, died Saturday at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence.
Mr. Abernathy was born April 13, 1940, in Limestone County. He was retired from Florence Utilities, a veteran of the Alabama National Guard, 1960 Graduate of West Limestone High School, Member of the Masonic Lodge, and a member of Killen church of Christ.
Services will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, at Killen church of Christ with Stan Dean officiating. Visitation will be from 12 noon until service. Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery in Athens.
Pallbearers will be Joe Abernathy, Johnny Abernathy, Gabe Abernathy and Kurt Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be the Senior Men’s Class of Killen church of Christ.
Survivors include his wife, Nahoma Abernathy of Killen; daughter, Beverly Abernathy of Killen; son, Brian Abernathy of Killen; grandson, Tanner Vaughn of Tennessee; granddaughter, Marsha Everett of Florence; great grandchildren, Kiley Vaughn and Raelynn Vaughn; sister Betty; several Nieces; and Nephews.
Mr. Abernathy was preceded in death by his parents, Mac and Myra Abernathy; brothers, M.T. Abernathy Jr., William Wade Abernathy, Jimmy Abernathy; and infant sister.
