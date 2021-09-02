TUSCUMBIA — Paul Anthoney Willingham, 56, Tuscumbia, passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday, September 2, from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be Friday, September 3, at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Chad Holder officiating. Interment will be in Guy Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
Paul retired with Simpson’s Wrecker Service as a recovery driver. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Lucille Willingham, and his sister, Paula.
Paul is survived by his wife, Pam Willingham; children, Jason Willingham (Erin), David Willingham, Anthoney Clark (Heather), and Kim Bennett (Aaron); brothers, Lee Willingham (Glenice), Wesley Willingham, and Tim Willingham (Terri Leigh); sisters, Sue Thorne (Gene) and Vickey Withers (Wesley); grandchildren, Sean, Lilly, and Peyton Willingham, Destiny and Emma Clark, and Lane, Zoe, Chloe, and Noah Bennett; and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Sean Willingham (lead), Parker Willingham, Brad Thorne, Darby Davis, Kevin Mansell, Shawn Hines, and Tim Pace.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Clearview Cancer Institute, Heart Health Center of Florence, Alabama Hospice of the Shoals, Helen Keller Hospital, and Helen Keller Ambulance Service.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave tributes and condolences for the family.
Commented