FLORENCE
Paul Anthony Abernathy, 46 of Florence, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020, at North Alabama Medical Center. He was employed with A & H Concrete.
Visitation will be Monday, December 7, 2020, at Greenview Funeral Home from 12-1 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Chapel, with burial in the Cloverdale Church of Christ Cemetery, Wayne Wood officiating.
Mr. Abernathy was preceded in death by his father, William Donald Abernathy; brothers, Billy Wayne and Johnny Abernathy. He is survived by his mother, Martha Abernathy Moore; son, Eli Abernathy; brothers, William Abernathy (Sharyon) and Jimmy Abernathy (Donna); sister, Carol Underwood; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Steven Linville, Rodney Hayes, Jason Abernathy, Adam Abernathy, David Quillen, and Ben Underwood.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
