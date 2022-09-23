TUSCUMBIA
James Paul Creasy, 80, Tuscumbia, passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday, September 24, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Woodward Avenue Baptist Church. The funeral service will immediately follow at the church with Barrett Long officiating. Interment will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Paul was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Woodward Avenue Baptist Church, the Free Mason Littleville Lodge 881, and Men of ESA. Paul worked as a railroad conductor for Norfolk Southern. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marion G. and Mary V. Creasy; and five siblings.
Paul is survived by his loving wife of sixty-one years, Wanda Sue Creasy; son, Jeffrey Paul Creasy (Christina); sister, Patricia Moore (Clayton); grandchildren, Emily Borden (Matt), Erin Creasy (Gabe), Katie Ashmore (J.W.), Jennifer Rogers, and Paige Rogers; and great-grandchildren, Sarah Borden, Savannah Borden, Christian Borden, Will Borden, Jack Borden, Hannah Borden, Harley Borden, Peter Ashmore, Frank G. Gifford, and Ayla Coil; honorary daughters, Katrin Pauling, Anne Gayle Roberts, and Melissa Foster.
The family offers special thanks to Cookie Crandal and Darla Brown.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
