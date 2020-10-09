FLORENCE — Dr. Paul Daniel Enlow went to be in the presence of Jesus on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. He was born October 6, 1955 to loving parents, Leo Vernon Enlow and Aletha Wilson Enlow of Denver, Colorado. Paul earned his undergraduate degree from Bob Jones University and his doctorate in chemistry from the University of Tennessee. He was a faithful and dedicated member of Woodmont Baptist Church.
Ever the teller of rhymes, riddles, and jokes, Paul thrived on the smiles of others. He enjoyed work at the Tennessee Valley Authority and the University of North Alabama where a host of colleagues and students remember his dry wit and encouraging demeanor. Paul served as Sunday School teacher at the Montreat Apartments where his thought-provoking lessons challenged the spiritual growth of many. He was also celebrated as the Viking warrior at the annual Alabama Renaissance Faire where his historic costume and ready battle axe were favorites of the Faire.
Paul is survived by his devoted wife of 38 years, Christine Erhart Enlow, along with their two children, son, Richard Vernon Enlow (Summer) of Nacogdoches, Texas, and daughter, Jessica Joye Hoggle (Aaron) of Tuscaloosa, Alabama. He enjoyed the laughter of his two young grandsons, Luke Vernon Enlow and Dalton Lucas Hoggle. Paul is also survived by his sisters, Linda Enlow Fellows (Merle) of West Cliffe, Colorado, and Marie Enlow Halls (Fred) of Las Vegas, Nevada, as well as many loved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Memorial donations can be made to the Leukemia Society of America or Woodmont Baptist Church.
