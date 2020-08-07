MOULTON — Paul David Craig, 67, died August 5, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Moulton Memory Gardens. David was the husband of 40 years to Joyce Ann Craig.

