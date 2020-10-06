TUSCUMBIA — Paul Edward Bonds, 88, died October 3, 2020. Graveside service will be Thursday at 1 p.m. in Colbert Memorial Gardens with Colbert Memorial Chapel directing. He was the husband of Frances Bonds.

