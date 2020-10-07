TUSCUMBIA — Paul Edward Bonds, 88, of Tuscumbia passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020. Graveside service will be Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Nick Phillips will be officiating.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Gertrude; and son, Larry Bonds.
He is survived by his wife, Frances Bonds; son, David Bonds (Mary Kay); and grandson, Ryan Bonds.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
