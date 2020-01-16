FLORENCE — Paul Edward Scott, 78, of Florence passed away on January 13, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center. Mr. Scott was a member and former Elder of Stony Point Church of Christ and a volunteer firefighter for Underwood Petersville Volunteer Fire Department. He retired from the Mine Safety and Health Administration and was a veteran of The U.S. Army. He loved reading, being outdoors, sharing the gospel, and spending time with his family, especially his granddaughter, Molly.
Visitation will be today, January 16, 2020 at Stony Point Church of Christ from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. with funeral service to begin at 2:00 p.m. with Brad Adcock officiating. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Park.
Mr. Scott was preceded in death by his parents, Ellie Dexter Scott and Ollie Mae Steeley Scott; brothers, Gernith Joyce Scott, Glen Sidney Scott and Charles Eugene Scott; and sister, Delphia Naomi Vickery.
He is survived by his wife, Marsha Smith Scott; son, Michael Paul Scott, Madison, AL; daughter, Misty Scott Moore (Clint), Memphis, TN; sister, Elizabeth Ann Hill (Billy Ray), Florence, AL; grandchild, Molly Anne Moore, Memphis, TN.
Pallbearers will be Clint Moore, Steve Hill, Steve Butler, Codie Smith, Mardie Smith and Fred Dowdy. Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry McFall and E.T. Vickery.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Stony Point Church of Christ Building Fund, The American Lung Association, or The American Cancer Society.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented