RUSSELLVILLE — Paul Foster, 88, died March 11, 2022. He was a retired educator for the Russellville City School system, for 56 years.

Arrangements will be announced by Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.