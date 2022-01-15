LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Paul Gobble, 73, died January 13, 2022. Visitation will be today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Gobble Cemetery.

