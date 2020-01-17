ANDERSON — Paul Henry Dillon, 84, of Anderson, Alabama passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at his residence.
After retiring from Lincoln Electric in 1995, he turned his passion toward woodworking, gardening, tending to his fruit trees, golfing, fishing, touring Amish country with his woodworking partner and good friend Billy Emerson, and shopping for cars with his son Carl. He didn’t sit still very often. He led a Godly life serving as a trustee at First Baptist Church of Anderson where he was a faithful member for many years. For anyone that was lucky enough to know him would know that he could light up a room with his infectious smile and spend the day talking to you. He had the kindest heart. He would do anything for anyone at anytime. His family will always remember him as a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be missed by so many.
Visitation will be Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 11 - 1 at First Baptist Church of Anderson. Funeral service will follow at the church with J.D. Harrison and James Waddell officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Billy Emerson, Donnie Hepler, Russ Wickwire, Carlos Davis, Matt Dillon and Nick Kindel.
Mr. Dillion is survived by his wife, Virginia Cates Dillon; children, Carl (Debbie) Dillon and Sharon Quiggle; grandchildren, Rebekah (Nick) Kindel, Elizabeth (Russell) Wickwire, Daniel (Gretch) Dillon, Matthew Dillon, Deanna (Mark) Bragg and Richard (Amy) Quiggle; great-grandchildren, Jeffery Kindel, Nathalie Dillon, Madison Wickwire, Lillian Kindel, Hadely Wickwire, Kristan Dillon, Olivia Wickwire, Avery Quiggle and Andrew Dillon; brother, Jack Dillon and sister, Betty Bostic.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share condolences to the Dillon family.
Commented