FLORENCE — Paul Herman Kidd, 83, of Florence passed away on June 3, 2020. He was a member of Woodmont Baptist Church and graduated from Coffee High School in 1954. He was an avid gardener, jewelry designer, master carpenter, and general contractor. His favorite activities included attending his grandsons’ baseball games, watching golfing, and Alabama football games.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Elizabeth L. Kidd; his children, Debby (Mike) Clements, Amy (Bernard Michaud) Kidd, Ricky (Lori) Kidd; his grandchildren, Bryan Clements, Todd Clements, Jackson Kidd, Maggie Kidd, Evan Kidd; great-grandchildren, Parker Clements, Evelyn Clements; and sister, Ruth K. Benson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Velma Kidd; Robert L. Kidd, Curtis L. Kidd and Sue K. Hutcheson.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Danny McFall, Lindsay, Stephanie and Whitney with Hospice of North Alabama, and Kindred Home Health.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of North Alabama, or Women’s Auxiliary of Salvation Army in Paul’s name.
There will be a memorial service held at Elkins Funeral Home on June 5, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. Reverend Chad Hess will be officiating the service. You are welcome to leave condolences on our website at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
