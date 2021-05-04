FLORENCE — Paul J. Carlton, Jr., 88, of Florence, passed away May 1, 2021. He was a member and past Elder of Wood Avenue Church of Christ from 1974 - 2016; a United States Air Force veteran from April 1955 - January 1958 with Reserve Duty from 1958 - 1963; Board of Directors YMCA; Board of Chamber of Commerce; and Board of the Port Authority. Paul was a partner with Rogers-Carlton Associates Insurance from 1980 - 2006 prior to that insurance with Johnson and Johnson from 1962 - 1980.
Visitation was held Monday, May 3, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home with funeral services beginning at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel and Miles Stutts and Ricky Berger officiating. Burial was held in Greenview Memorial Park. Family members and friends served as pallbearers.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Vera Jo Carlton; grandchildren, Sophie Grace and Sydney Lane Carlton; and parents, Paul and Virginia Carlton.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Naomi Logan Carlton; sons, Daniel Carlton (Julie), John Carlton (Edy) and Bentley Sharp (Amy); daughter, Jennifer Alexander; and grandchildren, Judson Carlton, Claire Dalziel, Griffon Carlton, Webster and Delaney Sharp, Zoey and Savannah Alexander.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Childhaven Residential and Foster Home.
