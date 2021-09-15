CYPRESS INN, TENNESSEE — Paul Jackson Huskey, 78, died September 10, 2021. Visitation will be today from 10:30 until service time at the cemetery. Graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. at Memorial Gardens, Collinwood, with Shackelford Funeral Home directing. He was the husband of Janie Lee Stooksberry Huskey. Please wear mask and practice social distancing.

