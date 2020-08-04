LIBERTY, MISSISSIPPI — Paul L. Taylor, 81, died July 31, 2020. Graveside service will be today at 10 a.m. at Sandy Springs Cemetery, Fulton, MS, with Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, directing.

