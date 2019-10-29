FLORENCE — Paul Lindon Glover, 90, of Florence, AL passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019. He was a member of Cross Point Church of Christ. He drove a truck for many years and was retired from the Lauderdale County Road Department. He was a U.S. Army veteran having served in the Korean War. He was a Christian man who loved his church, country, family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from noon to 2 p.m. at Elkins Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Frank Mills officiating. Entombment will be in Greenview Memorial Park with military honors.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Talma Ruth Glover; parents, Earl and Florence Glover; son, Joel Glover.
Survivors include his son, Zach Glover (Jetta); daughter-in-law, Carolyn Glover; granddaughter, Audra Wallace (Josh); great-granddaughter, Elaina.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cross Point Church of Christ.
