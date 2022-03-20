TUSCUMBIA — Paul Lynn Foster, age 88, of Tuscumbia, formerly of Russellville, passed away March 11, 2022.
Born in Commanche, OK, Paul attended high school in Kilgore, TX, where he graduated from Kilgore High School in 1953 and joined the U.S. Air Force soon afterwards. While stationed in Korea, he used his skills as a Russian Language Specialist, obtained from Syracuse University, to monitor Russian air traffic, translating and transcribing the pilots’ transmissions into English for his country’s security.
Attending the University of Texas on the GI Bill, Paul received a Bachelor of Arts cognate degree in the social studies qualifying him to teach US Government, political science, sociology, psychology and economics. Next he worked his way through the University of Alabama in psychology and computer labs, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in mathematics education.
While teaching math at Russellville High School, he earned his first post graduate degree (Also from Bama), a Master’s in guidance and counseling, and served as the guidance counselor at RHS. Always learning as well as teaching, he became certified at the AA level in school administration and was the assistant principal. Before his retirement, he returned to both the classroom and to the guidance department, for a total of 56 years at Russellville High School.
Paul loved his education career, enjoyed going to school every day, and never considered it work. He used his skills and unassuming manner to not only help hundreds of high school students but also to influence and guide several young teachers.
Paul is survived by his wife, Yvonne Gist Foster, whom he met when he came to Russellville and married on April Fool’s Day in 1966. He is also survived by a daughter, Ginger (Roger) Long; a grandson, Jay Orben (Chelsea) Long, and a granddaughter, Whitney (Kevin) Henry. His greatgrandchildren are Zayda, Zaraya, Annalise, and Aliza Henry, Adelaide Long, Allie Scott and Mason Kennamore, all of Alabama. His brother, James Foster, of Texas and nieces and nephews from AZ, TX, NE and Abu Dhabi also survive him.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Haskell O. Foster and Helen Fern Goodnight Foster, two sisters and one brother.
Humble and unpretentious, caring and compassionate, kind and gentle, Paul was generous to a fault; a good and decent gentleman, he loved doing for others, often anonymously, just for the joy it gave him. Content to lead from the background and never wanting to be the center of attention, he requested that he be cremated and that no funeral service be held. Those who wish to remember him in a tangible way may contribute to the Paul Foster Honors Scholarship he established for students of Russellville High School: RCS Foundation Scholarship Fund, 1865 Waterloo Road, Russellville, AL 35653.
Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family.
