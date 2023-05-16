F 5.16.23 Paul Giordano.jpg
FLORENCE — Paul Michael Giordano, age 87, of Florence, passed away Saturday, May 13, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Carmella Giordano; wife, Linda Doyle Giordano; sister, Adeline Civittolo; brothers, Raymond Giordano and Vincent Giordano; children, Lisa Giordano, Michael Giordano (Melissa), and Maria Dobbs (Dale); grandchildren, Abigail Louise Moore (Trey); John Paul Dobbs, Fianceé, (April Godsey), and Jonah Krueger; great-grandson imminent arrival, Paul Edward Moore.

